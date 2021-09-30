Experts in Greece Fear a Double Pandemic; Hospitals in Northern Greece Under Severe Pressure

Society » HEALTH | September 30, 2021, Thursday // 10:29
Bulgaria: Experts in Greece Fear a Double Pandemic; Hospitals in Northern Greece Under Severe Pressure Pixabay

Experts in Greece fear a double pandemic due to the increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19 and the expected spread of seasonal flu, Greek media reported.

According to a publication in the newspaper "Ta Nea", if this happens, the country's healthcare system will collapse. The publication reminds that last year, due to the lockdown and the wearing of protective masks outdoors and indoors, the seasonal flu did not find a medium for spread. Complicated cases of influenza that reached hospitalization were extremely small.

However, epidemiological data now show that an explosive viral cocktail could occur, according to Ta Nea.

The pandemic is putting strong pressure on hospitals in northern Greece, the online edition of the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

The newspaper "Proto Tema" notes that the level of vaccination in the area remains low. The number of patients in the KOVID wards in the districts of Macedonia and Thrace has significantly increased. The publication also points out that 29 percent of those infected with COVID-19 are children.

The "red zone" already includes Thessaloniki, Larissa, Halkidiki and Kilkis.

Registrations for the third booster dose of vaccine through a special platform within the vaccination campaign "Eleftheria" start this afternoon. At this stage, people over the age of 60 and health professionals will be covered.

Official figures for September 29 show that the number of newly infected is 2187. The death toll is 44.

According to information released last week, the percentage of fully vaccinated citizens in Greece is 57.7 percent. Experts warn that at least another million people will need to be vaccinated to achieve lower vaccination coverage.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece., Thessaloniki., experts., hospitals., pandemic., Covid-19., Coronavirus., vaccinated., Greek
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria