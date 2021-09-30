EU is Considering Lifting the Visa-Free Regime for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 30, 2021, Thursday // 10:22
Bulgaria: EU is Considering Lifting the Visa-Free Regime for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia Pixabay

A document on the possible abolition of the visa-free regime for Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans was published on September 27 during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the Western Balkans, the Ukrainian newspaper "Correspondent" writes.

According to the information, Germany, France and Italy are disappointed with the frequent abuses of visa-free travel by citizens of Albania, Moldova, Ukraine and Serbia. It is also noted that the number of asylum applications for Georgian citizens has increased by more than 50 percent in the last three months.

In the document, Germany points to Moldova as a special case, when from June to August 2019 and from June to August this year the increase in refusals to readmit individuals is 429 percent. France has cited problems with citizens of Albania, Georgia and Serbia. Belgium complains about Moldova, while the Czech Republic complains about Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: moldova., Ukraine., serbia., european union., visa., eu., Georgia., Western Balkans
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria