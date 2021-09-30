EU is Considering Lifting the Visa-Free Regime for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

A document on the possible abolition of the visa-free regime for Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans was published on September 27 during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the Western Balkans, the Ukrainian newspaper "Correspondent" writes.

According to the information, Germany, France and Italy are disappointed with the frequent abuses of visa-free travel by citizens of Albania, Moldova, Ukraine and Serbia. It is also noted that the number of asylum applications for Georgian citizens has increased by more than 50 percent in the last three months.

In the document, Germany points to Moldova as a special case, when from June to August 2019 and from June to August this year the increase in refusals to readmit individuals is 429 percent. France has cited problems with citizens of Albania, Georgia and Serbia. Belgium complains about Moldova, while the Czech Republic complains about Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.



