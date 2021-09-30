CEC Refused Registration for Parliamentary Elections of Former Gambling Boss Bozhkov

Politics | September 30, 2021, Thursday // 10:12
Bulgaria: CEC Refused Registration for Parliamentary Elections of Former Gambling Boss Bozhkov video caption

The Central Election Commission has refused to register the party of Dubai-based businessman with Vasil Bozhkov "Bulgarian Summer" for the November 14th parliamentary elections. Bozhkov is investigated and has multiple charges by the Bulgarian prosecution.

The decision was made on September 29 and is subject to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court within three days.

The announcement states that the application for participation is not accompanied by a certificate of current bank account in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Code, and upon acceptance of the application instructions are given to attach such a certificate. Until 17.00 on 29.09.2021 no certificate was attached.

The Central Election Commission finds that the requirements for a paid deposit by the party in the amount of BGN 2,500 have not been met, according to Art. 129 of the Electoral Code.

In the July 11 elections, Bulgarian Summer received 1.82% of the votes.

