Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Maximum Temperatures Between 17° and 22°C

Today the clouds will be significant. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be light precipitation in some places in southwestern Bulgaria and on the southern Black Sea coast. It will continue to blow weak, in the eastern regions - moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 17° and 22° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will increase further.

Above the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant, in places with light rain or sleet. A moderate, temporary and strong northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures 18-20°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 20-21°C. The sea wave will intensify and will be 3-4 points, in the afternoon in places on the south coast and up to 5 points.

Cloudy and foggy weather will prevail over the mountains. In some places there will be light rain showers, in the highest parts - snow. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 6°C.



