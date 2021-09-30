Fire Closed Medical University in Pleven

The Rectorate of the Medical University in Pleven caught fire yesterday. Large part of the roof burned down, according to the initial data of the management.

The fire affected about 800 square meters, there is no damage to the library. Evacuation and huge damage after the fire were reported.

About 800 square meters of roof area are affected. Water that was used by firefighters to put out the fire also caused damage.

"There is some material damage in one of the big halls of the university, but they will be removed in a few days. I expect in 10 days to return to face-to-face training ", said the rector of the university Prof. Dobromir Dimitrov. In the next two days and next week, students will be in online training.

The most probable cause of the accident, according to the rector, was a spark during repair works. He stressed that the library at the university is intact.

Information spread on social networks that all the literature had been burned.

The administration will be closed for investigation for 48 hours. Students and teachers will not be allowed in it, only employees who are on call. The student council at the university has organized a campaign to recruit volunteers.

About 100 people will take part in the clean-up. The roof was insured. Inspectors and investigators will conduct on-site inspections today.