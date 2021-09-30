COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,142 New Cases
2142 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. More than 19,000 tests have been performed.
This makes about 11% positive tests. 87 fatalities from the disease were registered for the past 24 hours.
About 1,300 people were cured. 9,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.
Our country has crossed the border of half a million infected since the beginning of the pandemic - total number is 500 112. The active cases are currently 43 520.
Distribution by areas of new cases: Blagoevgrad - 136; Burgas - 100; Varna - 161; Veliko Tarnovo - 59; Vidin - 38; Vratsa - 32; Gabrovo - 58; Dobrich - 54; Kardzhali - 12; Kyustendil - 54; Lovech - 34; Montana - 37; Pazardzhik - 51; Pernik - 62; Pleven - 36; Plovdiv - 188; Razgrad - 21; Ruse - 61; Silistra - 21; Sliven - 62; Smolyan - 11; Sofia region - 101; Sofia city - 488; Stara Zagora - 105; Targovishte - 27; Haskovo - 54; Shumen - 27; Yambol - 52.
