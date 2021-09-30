COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,142 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | September 30, 2021, Thursday // 09:22
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,142 New Cases

2142 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. More than 19,000 tests have been performed.

This makes about 11% positive tests. 87 fatalities from the disease were registered for the past 24 hours.

About 1,300 people were cured. 9,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

Our country has crossed the border of half a million infected since the beginning of the pandemic - total number is 500 112. The active cases are currently 43 520.

Distribution by areas of new cases: Blagoevgrad - 136; Burgas - 100; Varna - 161; Veliko Tarnovo - 59; Vidin - 38; Vratsa - 32; Gabrovo - 58; Dobrich - 54; Kardzhali - 12; Kyustendil - 54; Lovech - 34; Montana - 37; Pazardzhik - 51; Pernik - 62; Pleven - 36; Plovdiv - 188; Razgrad - 21; Ruse - 61; Silistra - 21; Sliven - 62; Smolyan - 11; Sofia region - 101; Sofia city - 488; Stara Zagora - 105; Targovishte - 27; Haskovo - 54; Shumen - 27; Yambol - 52.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria