Accident with Stranded Ship Vera Su Might Be Caused by Inexperienced Crew Member

An inexperienced sailor may have caused the shipwreck near Kamen Bryag on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast. Such a doubt was expressed by one diver during tv interview.

"It often happens that when the captain is asleep, the ship is driven by an inexperienced sailor. That's probably what happened now, " he said. According to him, the head of the Maritime Administration, Zhivko Petrov, will take the blame, although he is not guilty.

"We simply don't have the capabilities to deal with such situation. It is the fault of all the ministers who have not paid attention in recent years. The big blunder is that we don't think about who do we vote to get in power."

"The guilt is mainly political and it has been cumulative for the last 30 years. We are a maritime state and we have obligations. We need a maritime rescue policy, "he said.

According to him, if the nitrogen fertilizers from the ship's cargo are poured into the sea, they will destroy everything. Bad weather hinders the work of retrieving the stranded ship.

The expert predicted that the vessel could crash into the rocks, break in two or capsize.

"It is complete nonsense to talk to the Netherlands. Because a ship travels from there for 10 days ", he added in a comment on the statement of the Minister of Transport Hristo Alexiev that he sought assistance from an expert from the Netherlands.

At the end, the diver made the following appeal: "Let's think about the future. We should have deputy-minister who knows what a sea rescue is. A rescue squad must be built, there must be cameras, helicopters," he added. /nova tv