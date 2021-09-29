France will Be Living in Emergency Situation until Next summer
France plans to extend the state of emergency until next year's summer to deal with the continuing coronavirus epidemic, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. "What we will propose to the parliament is to maintain for several more months, until the summer, the possibility of using it", Attal told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Such an extension would keep the government possibility to extend or reinstate restrictive measures such as lockdowns, limits on crowd movements and the health pass requirements that are to now valid until 15 November. /Europost
