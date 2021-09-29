World Heart Day: 60 % of Deaths in Bulgaria Blamed on Cardiovascular Diseases

September 29, 2021, Wednesday
World Heart Day: 60 % of Deaths in Bulgaria Blamed on Cardiovascular Diseases

On September 29, we mark World Heart Day. On the occasion of the initiative of the World Health Organization, dating back to 1999, important national sites in Bulgaria will be illuminated in red today.

Between 60-65% of all mortality in this country is linked to cardiovascular diseases. This is what Prof. Ivo Petrov - Head of the Clinic for Cardiology and Angiology at the University Hospital "Acibadem City Clinic" said during an online forum dedicated to World Heart Day.

"Premature death before the age of 65, which is a result of cardiovascular diseases is twice as high in comparison with the European average," Prof. Asen Gudev, chairman of the Bulgarian Society of Cardiology, has told BNR./BNR

 

Tags: Bulgaria, deaths rate, cardiovascular diseases, 60%
