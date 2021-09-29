Bulgarian Truck Crammed with Afghan Migrants Caught on Trakia Highway

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 29, 2021, Wednesday // 16:14
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Truck Crammed with Afghan Migrants Caught on Trakia Highway bing.com images

A truck with 55 migrants onboard was caught on the Trakia highway, the Appellate Prosecutor's Office reports.On Tuesday around 11:00 am the truck was stopped for a routine checkup.

after opening the luggage compartment, foreign citizens were found. All are migrants from Afghanistan.23 of them are under 16.The 28-year-old driver is from Burgas. During the interrogation, he explained that he had to transport the foreigners to Sofia. He was promised BGN 150 per person.The case is under investigation. The truck was seized. The driver was qustioned in the capacity of the accused and was detained under a procurator's order for 72 hours. Pre-trial restriction in the form of detention in custody will be requested from the court.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Afghan migrants, truck, Trakia motorway
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria