Leader of "Ataka" Volen Siderov Will Run for President

Politics | September 29, 2021, Wednesday // 15:12
Bulgaria: Leader of "Ataka" Volen Siderov Will Run for President bnr

Ataka leader Volen Siderov has announced he will run for president.

He told this to reporters after registering the party to run in the upcoming November 14th parliamentary and presidential elections.

Volen Siderov explained that he appears to be an "alternative".

He did not fail to remind that he was in a runoff in 2006 presidential elections against then-president Georgi Parvanov.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria