President Radev Challenged ex-PM Borissov to Face Him in Presidential Elections

President Rumen Radev again called on GERB leader Boyko Borissov to enter the battle for president's office at Dondukov 2.

This happened in Plovdiv, where Radev participated in the Ninth European Forum for Social Entrepreneurship.

Borissov has repeatedly stated before that he will run in this type of elections.

"As a man of words and promises, I expect him(Borissov) to keep his word", President Rumen Radev told reporters today.

He added that after Borissov criticized the presidential institution almost every day and accused it of dictatorship, let him win the election and "bring his democratic values ​​to the presidency".

He also said the state would react with all its might against anyone trying to buy the election. Rumen Radev also commented that the caretaker government must submit the Reconstruction and Development Plan to Brussels.

"There are two conditions - reform of the judicial system and to specify a fixed date for stopping energy from coal," Radev explained.