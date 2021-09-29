Replica of Most Famous Bulgarian Gold Treasure Confiscated in Dubai

On September 27, customs officers at Dubai airport detained and questioned members of the Bulgarian delegation for Expo 2021, who were carrying a replica of the Panagyurishte Gold Treasure in their hand luggage. It was to adorn the Bulgarian pavilion.

The items - about 6 kg of pure gold, were not registered as exports to the Bulgarian customs. There was only a letter about their origin that they were not original and cultural value. UAE customs released the delegation after questioning, but detained the items as a violation of customs legislation.

In practice, there is an illegal import of 6 kg of gold in UAE.

Today, in a statement to the media, the Ministry of Economy transferred the responsibility to the company with which it has a contract to organize the Bulgarian presentation of the exhibition.

The contract was signed by GERB cabinet when Emil Karanikolov was minister. The ministry's announcement now shows that the detainees in Dubai are not Bulgarian officials, but representatives of the consortium that is implementing the public procurement to organize Bulgaria's presentation at EXPO 2020.

This is DZZD "Bulgaria EXPO 2020". Under the contract, the company must ensure the overall organization of preparation, preparation of a concept and implementation of Bulgaria's participation in the exhibition.

The Ministry of Economy has always assisted the contractors in their communication with the institutions and has provided the necessary information for the successful implementation of the project, the ministry said. He clarified that the documents for the export of the treasures had to be prepared by the contractor, both from a legal and financial point of view.

"The responsibility for the transfer of the objects, as well as for the whole exhibition lies with the contractor - DZZD" Bulgaria EXPO 2020 ", the announcement reads. It is added that "this important part of the Bulgarian exposition for" EXPO 2020 "has not been documented and prepared by the contractor for one year.

The preparation of the documents is left for the last days before departure. The Ministry of Economy will seek responsibility from the contractor, "with all legal options". This is understood from the official message which also concerns the "Varna" treasure./ bird.bg