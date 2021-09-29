"We Continue the Change" Set Conditions for Collaboration with GERB and MRF

The condition of "We continue the change" to GERB and MRF to hold talks on possible post-election rule are such that they are almost impossible: MRF to break with ex-MP Peevski, and GERB to support the replacement of Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev. This was commented in an tv interview by the co-founder of the formation and former minister Kiril Petkov.

Asked whether he "opens the door to GERB and MRF" by not ruling out post-election talks with them, Petkov replied: "We give them a criterion that is almost impossible, but if they do - well done. Simple "sorry" will not be enough.

According to Petkov GERB should not only recognize the billions spent inadequately through the Development Bank and in-house orders, non-transparent appointments, but also agree to the replacement of the Prosecutor General and support judicial reform, as well as accept that those responsible for these violations will suffer the respective consequences.

The MRF is expected to completely drop it support for Delyan Peevski, whom the United States has identified as corrupt, instead of "hearing that Biden is wrong."

"The first thing is for them to say, 'Delyan Peevski is a symbol of corruption, and we deny all ties to him - this is the first change, but not the only one,'" Petkov said.

The founder of "We continue the change" Kiril Petkov stated that he would be happy if because of his case the rule of dual citizenship would be changed. This rule according the Petkov, limits the opportunities for Bulgarians to participate in governing the country.

Before becoming caretaker economy minister, he renounced his Canadian passport in April, but question remains because the procedure of his release from Canadian citizenship lasted several months.

According to Petkov, the date of his declaration of will should be considered - April 26, when he handed over his Canadian passport.

The Constitutional Court is yet to rule on the case.