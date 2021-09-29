Bulgaria Census 2021: Deadline for Visits from Counters Extended till October 10

At its meeting today, the government decided that the counters will be able to visit households, buildings and homes until 20.00 on October 10, 2021. The period for visits from the counters is extended by one week.

The change is necessary because of the extension of the online census until September 30 and the parallel conduct of the survey by both methods created some difficulties in the organization of the process.

Thus, after the completion of the electronic census, there were only 3 days left in which to count the persons who did not fill in the electronic card.

The extension of the census period will provide the necessary time for the counters to complete their activities and gather all the necessary information in compliance with European and national legislation.



/BNT