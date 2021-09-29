Russophiles in Bulagaria nominate their Presidential Candidate - Nikolay Malinov, Accused of Spying for Russia

The “Russophiles for the Revival of the Fatherland” party have nominated party chairman Nikolay Malinov, accused of spying for Russia, as their presidential candidate.

“None of the parties that entered the parliament in the last elections questioned the colonial status of our country, nor the economic and financial policies leading to the biggest inequalities and the greatest poverty in the EU, nor the danger for our future foreign policy of Bulgaria,” commented Malinov.

He explained that his cause was for “peace and cooperation” and was sympathetic to socialists and the centre-right. At the same time, the prosecution announced that the espionage case against Malinov is to begin on 26 October.

“They have only bare accusations, without a single fact. I have never in my life had access to classified information so that I could get it from somewhere and pass it on to someone,” said Malinov when his case was first brought to court about three months ago.

At the end of June, Russia used the case against Malinov to accuse Bulgaria of attacking people who “disagree with anti-Russian hysteria and who advocate the idea of ​​good neighbourliness with the Russian Federation.” This was announced in a special statement by the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, distributed by TASS.

The saga began in autumn 2019 with the arrest of Nikolay Malinov, who was accused of spying for Russia. The case gained international prominence after Moscow and Washington both intervened directly.

Malinov was allowed to travel to Moscow by Judge Andon Mitalov, who lifted his ban on leaving the country. Putin personally awarded him with the Russian Order of Friendship given for the strengthening of peace, friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding between peoples.

A few months later, the US declared Judge Mitalov corrupt and banned him from entering American territory./Krassen Nikolov | EURACTIV.bg)