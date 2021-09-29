Prof. Argirova: Among the Immunized Dead There are Many Who Haven’t Really Been Vaccinated

Among the dead-vaccinated people there are those who have somehow obtained the necessary document and have not been vaccinated at all. There are also those who, after being vaccinated with both doses, do not observe any measures for social distance and disinfection and come into contact with infected people. If they have a concomitant disease, it can be fatal.

This was stated by the immunologist Prof. Radka Argirova on BNT. People who get vaccinated should take vitamin D to boost their immunity. There is a test to determine the amount of vitamin D, if it is below the lower limit, it should be taken, said Prof. Argirova. In the Delta variant, shortness of breath starts very quickly if no measures are taken, she added.

Until now, at least 50% of our population had to be vaccinated with two doses. Vaccines help so far, they are effective in all existing variants of the coronavirus.

There is a fading of immunity. The rise and fall curve of antibodies is quite normal. There is such a curve. Antibodies are falling, but that doesn't mean there is no immunity, she explained. There are memory cells, when the coronavirus appears, they begin to form antibodies after 1-2 days. For those who have not encountered the virus, it takes 7 to 10 days, during which time anything can happen, the immunologist explained.

She added that she had made an inquiry at Tokuda Hospital. In one day, out of 40 people who went through the emergency department with complaints possible with COVID-19, only one was vaccinated. This is an elderly woman, without serious complaints, she was released for treatment at home, explained Prof. Argirova.

"Vaccines help, absolutely help, so far they are effective in all variants of the coronavirus. That's the truth," she said.

And he explained that the third dose is recommended in the first place for the elderly over 65 years, because they show a fading of immunity - much slower antibodies are formed after vaccination and a longer period until they are formed.

The second group, which is good to put a third dose according to her, are transplants, cancer patients on treatment, people with severe autoimmune diseases and others.

