BSP Registered for both Parliamentary and Presidential Elections

Politics » ELECTIONS | September 29, 2021, Wednesday // 11:04
Bulgaria: BSP Registered for both Parliamentary and Presidential Elections bsp.bg

The Bulgarian Socialist Party registered with the CEC for both parliamentary and presidential elections. This does not mean that they will have their own presidential candidate.

“We made our decision, we support the presidential couple Rumen Radev - Iliana Yotova, we joined the Initiative Committee, so this issue is no longer standing.” This was stated by BSP leader Cornelia Ninova after the party submitted documents and 9,500 signatures to the Central Election Commission for the November 14 vote.

She specified that the structures have nominations for Radev and Yotova, but also for other party and non-party candidates. But we decided and finally expressed our support for this couple, added Ninova.

We are sure that a government without BSP cannot be formed in the next parliament either. We cannot send people to new elections even after these ones. The responsibility is serious, she added.

Today and tomorrow the meetings of the management with the regional structures for the candidate lists continue.

The most important thing for us is for "We Continue the Change" to announce their program. We want to see policies and - if they coincide with ours, we are open to dialogue, said Cornelia Ninova.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Socialist Party., BSP., president., parliament., elections., registered
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria