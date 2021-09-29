BSP Registered for both Parliamentary and Presidential Elections

The Bulgarian Socialist Party registered with the CEC for both parliamentary and presidential elections. This does not mean that they will have their own presidential candidate.

“We made our decision, we support the presidential couple Rumen Radev - Iliana Yotova, we joined the Initiative Committee, so this issue is no longer standing.” This was stated by BSP leader Cornelia Ninova after the party submitted documents and 9,500 signatures to the Central Election Commission for the November 14 vote.

She specified that the structures have nominations for Radev and Yotova, but also for other party and non-party candidates. But we decided and finally expressed our support for this couple, added Ninova.

We are sure that a government without BSP cannot be formed in the next parliament either. We cannot send people to new elections even after these ones. The responsibility is serious, she added.

Today and tomorrow the meetings of the management with the regional structures for the candidate lists continue.

The most important thing for us is for "We Continue the Change" to announce their program. We want to see policies and - if they coincide with ours, we are open to dialogue, said Cornelia Ninova.



/OFFNews