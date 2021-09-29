Bulgaria: Customs Officers Found over 500,000 Pieces of Contraband Cigarettes

Customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint found more than 500,000 pieces of contraband cigarettes in wooden panels in a truck with Turkish registration, the Customs Agency announced. The disclosure took place on September 27 at around 8:50 p.m.

In the trick, driven by a Turkish citizen, was also his compatriot serving the role as a second driver. They presented to the customs officials documents for the cargo - packaging foil and three pallets with wooden panels from Turkey to Great Britain. According to the "risk analysis" method, the truck was sent for X-ray scanning, during which suspicious areas with high density were marked in the load.

During the subsequent physical control, the inspectors found 25,480 boxes (509,600 pieces) of cigarettes without excise labels hidden in the legally described goods - wooden wall panels. According to the expertise, the seized tobacco products amounted to a total of BGN 154,059.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted in the case, customs said. According to the ministry's statistics, nearly 70,000 boxes (1,400,000 pieces) of illegal cigarettes have been seized since the beginning of September during inspections of Kapitan Andreevo.



