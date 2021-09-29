WHO: Spread of COVID-19 in the World has Decreased by 10% in a Week

More than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide in the past week, and more than 55,000 have died. This was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), explaining that the number of new infections and deaths has decreased by 10% in the last seven days, reports TACC.

"The number of infections and deaths from COVID-19 continued to decline during the week: from September 20 to 26, there were reports of more than 3.3 million infections and more than 55,000 deaths," the WHO weekly said. It is emphasized that morbidity and mortality have decreased by 10% compared to the previous week. A significant decrease in the detected new infections was registered during the week in the Eastern Mediterranean (by 17%), the Western Pacific region (by 15%), the United States (by 14%), Africa (by 12%) and Southeast Asia (by 10%).

At the same time, morbidity remains the same in Europe. According to the WHO, as of September 28, there were 232,075,351 newly infected and 4,752,988 deaths worldwide. The data is from the beginning of the pandemic.



/Focus