COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2573 New Cases, 87 Dead in Last 24h

42,771 are active cases of coronavirus in the country. This is indicated by a reference on the site of the Unified Information Portal.

22,333 tests were performed during the past 24 hours. Of these, 2,573 people came out positive. 2,159 were cured for the past 24 hours. A total of 5,152 people were hospitalized. 677 people are newly admitted to the hospital.449 people are accommodated in the intensive care unit.

87 people have died in the last 24 hours 7,968 doses of the vaccine have been given in the past 24 hours. 12.64% of the cases were vaccinated and 3.45% of those who died during the 24 hours were immunized.



/Focus