Dutch Firm to Help Retrieve Vera Su Ship Stranded near Bulgaria's Black Sea Natural Reserve

A Dutch company, which was involved in salvaging the Kursk submarine, is drawing up a plan to retrieve the Vera Su ship, which is stranded in the Yaylata area on Bulgaria's northern Black Sea coast.

This was announced at a briefing by Bulgaria's Minister of Transport Hristo Alexiev, who arrived at the scene of the incident. He said that many mistakes had been made by the Maritime Administration in the transshipment and withdrawal of the ship, and he would personally take over the case, BNR reported.

Earlier today, it was announced that after 9:30 pm on September 27, the unloading of the ship "Vera Su" stranded near the protected area of ​​Yaylata began. The fuel of the 32-year-old vessel has already been drained. The barge, which collects the overloaded cargo (mineral fertilisers), also got stuck in the morning, but was later released.

Worsening weather is expected and strong winds could wreck the ship./BNR