Dutch Firm to Help Retrieve Vera Su Ship Stranded near Bulgaria's Black Sea Natural Reserve

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 28, 2021, Tuesday // 18:22
Bulgaria: Dutch Firm to Help Retrieve Vera Su Ship Stranded near Bulgaria's Black Sea Natural Reserve pixabay

A Dutch company, which was involved in salvaging the Kursk submarine, is drawing up a plan to retrieve the Vera Su ship, which is stranded in the Yaylata area on Bulgaria's northern Black Sea coast.
This was announced at a briefing by Bulgaria's Minister of Transport Hristo Alexiev, who arrived at the scene of the incident. He said that many mistakes had been made by the Maritime Administration in the transshipment and withdrawal of the ship, and he would personally take over the case, BNR reported.

Earlier today, it was announced that after 9:30 pm on September 27, the unloading of the ship "Vera Su" stranded near the protected area of ​​Yaylata began. The fuel of the 32-year-old vessel has already been drained. The barge, which collects the overloaded cargo (mineral fertilisers), also got stuck in the morning, but was later released.

Worsening weather is expected and strong winds could wreck the ship./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, stranded ship, environmentally hazardous cargo, release
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria