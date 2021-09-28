Bulgaria’s Town of Panagyurishte Awarded Title of European City of Sports in 2022

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | September 28, 2021, Tuesday // 18:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Town of Panagyurishte Awarded Title of European City of Sports in 2022 wiki

Bulgaria’s Town of Panagyurishte Awarded Title of European City of Sports in 2022

The town of Panagyurishte (Pazardzhik district) has met the high criteria to be a European City of Sports in 2022 and has received the prestigious title. This became clear today after an inspection by the non-profit association ACES Europe.

 

The evaluators were personally ACES Europe President Gian Francesco Lupattelli and Secretary General Hugo Alonso. The guests were impressed by the local sports hall "Assarel", the stadium "Orcho Voyvoda", the athletics track and other sports venues in the city. Several sports grounds were visited, as well as the fitness sets located in each school yard/BNR

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: european city of sports 2022, title, awarded to Pangyurishte
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria