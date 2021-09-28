Pfizer starts Testing Covid Prevention Pill

September 28, 2021
Pfizer announced today it has started a mid-to-late-stage study testing its oral antiviral drug for the prevention of Covid-19 infection among those who have been exposed to the virus, news wires reported. The company and its rivals, such as US-based Merck and Swiss Roche, have been racing to develop the first antiviral pill for Covid-19.

Pfizer said it would study the drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic Covid-19 infection. The trial would test the pill with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said earlier this month they had begun enrolling patients in a late-stage trial of their experimental drug molnupiravir for prevention of Covid-19 infection/Europost

