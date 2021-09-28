22 districts in Bulgaria in the "Red" COVID zone

September 28, 2021
A total of 22 districts in the country are in the "red" zone based on a 14-day incidence of COVID-19. The other six are in "yellow", according to graphs published by the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The data are as of September 26.

Areas in the "red" zone have a morbidity of 250 to 500 per 100,000 population. Most patients with coronavirus were in the districts of Vidin - 456 per 100 thousand, Gabrovo - 436 per 100 thousand, Yambol - 401 per 100 thousand, Montana - 396 per 100 thousand, Blagoevgrad - 390 per 100 thousand, Targovishte - 384 per 100 thousands.

The least sick were in Kardzhali - 128 per 100 thousand population. In Sofia, the incidence of COVID-19 was 299 per 100,000 population.

