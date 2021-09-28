La PalmaVolcano: When Lava Meets Sea Highly Toxic Gas May Appear
La Palma Volcano:
Lava flowing from an erupting volcano in Spain's Canary Islands has picked up pace on its way to the sea, officials said on Tuesday.
It is now within about 800 metres of the shoreline.
The volcano erupted nine days ago and two lava rivers had formed destroying hundreds of buildings in their paths.
Late last week, officials said one of them had ground to a halt and that the second one had slowed significantly upon reaching a plain.
But the volcano's activity, which had calmed down somewhat on Monday, became explosive once more overnight with ash spewing out.
The lava is now bearing down on the small town of Todoque, where people have been evacuated from, the Canary Islands emergency volcano response department said on Tuesday./Euronews
