100% Dominance of "Delta" Variant of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | September 28, 2021, Tuesday // 15:21
The "Delta" variant of COVID-19 dominates in Bulgaria 100%, the press service of the Ministry of Health announced, citing data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD). Of the 457 clinical samples analyzed, this variant of the virus was found in all of them.

Clinical samples were taken from patients with COVID-19 between August 23 and September 9. They were sent by 50 medical institutions in 26 districts in the country.

