100% Dominance of "Delta" Variant of COVID-19 in Bulgaria
Pixabay
The "Delta" variant of COVID-19 dominates in Bulgaria 100%, the press service of the Ministry of Health announced, citing data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD). Of the 457 clinical samples analyzed, this variant of the virus was found in all of them.
Clinical samples were taken from patients with COVID-19 between August 23 and September 9. They were sent by 50 medical institutions in 26 districts in the country.
/NOVA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 22 districts in Bulgaria in the "Red" COVID zone
- » Bulgarian Prof. Petrova: It is Already Clear that COVID-19 is a Deadly Disease, get Vaccinated!
- » United States Placed Bulgaria in Highest Travel Risk Category
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2536 New Cases, 149 Have Died in Last 24h
- » Assoc.Prof. Kunchev: Lockdown in Bulgaria, When and Where?
- » So Far Ther's No Bulgaria-made Vacccine, Take Ones approved by WHO