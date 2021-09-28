Bulgaria-made All-electric Mini Truck Will Compete for German Market

Business | September 28, 2021, Tuesday // 14:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria-made All-electric Mini Truck Will Compete for German Market export.sincars/Bulgaria

Bulgarian electric mini-truck? This is no longer a dream, but a reality, assembled with components developed and manufactured in this country. The first Bulgarian electric mini truck has been officially presented in Sofia. One of the innovations is the use of photo-voltaic panels in the body, which allow charging the battery up to 20% in sunny weather. Only with the help of solar power, the car can travel up to 50 kilometers per day. A curious fact is that the vehicle can be driven even via a smart phone. This vehicle is fully suited to urban conditions. It has two seats and its maximum distance per single battery charge is 250 kilometers, while the maximum speed is up to 80 km/h. The innovative truck was shown last year at the Geneva International Motor Show.

The vehicle was developed by the company of Bulgarian entrepreneur Rosen Daskalov. Established in 2012, it has been known for the production of sports cars, but now focuses on other prototypes, such as the electric van, an electric car for educational purposes, which can be driven by children, buses and more.

Due to problems caused by the pandemic and the strict restrictions in the production of diesel cars in Germany, the manufacturer has been considering moving their assembly and distribution there. According to Daskalov, the car giants are currently releasing many engineers and other experts in the field of automotive industry and this could be beneficial for the Bulgarian company. The entrepreneur's plans for the production of the mini-truck is reaching a level of 20,000 units per year in the next 5 years./BNR

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, innovations, electric mini-truck, Germany
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria