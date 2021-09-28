Crete after Earthquake: One Man Killed, 20 Injured

Bulgaria: Crete after Earthquake: One Man Killed, 20 Injured phys.org.news

Around nine aftershocks hit moments later, with the strongest one registering a magnitude of 4.6.
 
Local authorities reported a man was crushed when a church dome in the town of Arkalochori collapsed.
 
They said that he had been renovating the church when the earthquake rattled the island.
 
Sarah Williams-Long, a doctor at King’s Hospital in London who was staying at the Creta Maris beach resort with her partner and three-year-old son called the experience “terrifying”.
 
She said: “They’ve evacuated us from our hotel in case there’s a second earthquake - we’re waiting to be taken to a hotel away from the higher buildings.
 
“It was terrifying. Initially, there was just a very slight rumble, like waiting for a train underground, but it quickly increased causing the building to shake.
 
“Everyone instinctively got under the tables until we were asked to leave the building. Some people were visibly shaken - one of the chefs collapsed. It was very dramatic.”
 
The earthquake had a depth of 1.24 miles and occurred 23km southeast of island capital city Heraklion, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. Daily Express

