Minimum Wage in Bulgaria to Be Raised Again

A minimum wage (MW) increase in Bulgaria is imminent. The estimates for the different options for its increase are currently being prepared", said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor and Social Policy State Galab Donev. However, he did not say exactly how much the MW would be increased in the country and when such a proposal would be made officially Donev pointed out that ihe is in "all for" incomes and the minimum wage to rise, but shares the CITUB’s view that this should be done by BGN 750, as the trade unions propose, as this was too sharp a rise. 14% is the average increase in minimum income in the country since the beginning of the year, Donev pointed out. Currently, the MW is fixed at BGN 650." Prices from July to the end of the year are as determined by energy regulator. From January, a repricing of electricity costs and central heating for households is due. Obviously there will be a rise in prices, but what is provided with the energy support for people who meet the criteria for being supported by the state for this heating season is somewhere around 345,000 individuals and families. The percentage by which these citizens are supported monthly has also risen. The payment of the aid's lump sum aid for the entire heating season began. All who have been approved so far – over 200 000 , regularly receive the money for energy support", said the minister of labor.

According to him, everything that happens in Europe and around the world cannot but lead to pro-inflation processes. Inflation is currently just over 2%, but it is expected to rise by the end of the year, the minister added. "Yesterday the price of electricity in Bulgaria was the second lowest in Europe after Poland, but they have peculiarities. Measures and actions are being taken for both business and consumers in order to help set and preserve the prices tolerable for Bulgarian citizens", said Donev. „" "These BGN50 per megawatt/hour must be voted by the National Assembly in order to be translated into legal form and be able to benefit business", explained Donev the measures announced by the authorities yesterday. „