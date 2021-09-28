Bulgarian Prof. Petrova: It is Already Clear that COVID-19 is a Deadly Disease, get Vaccinated!

"The data on coronavirus mortality in our country is alarming - there are over 70 deaths a day. We must now be convinced that this is a deadly disease ... This must show that everyone who is still hesitant must be vaccinated. "

This was announced in an interview for the program "This Morning" by Prof. Penka Petrova, Director of the Institute of Microbiology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

She reminded that Bulgaria continues to be the country with the lowest percentage of vaccination coverage. According to her, this is due to the high mortality from the virus. Petrova gave the example of Israel, where it is many times lower.

Her advice to those who survived COVID-19 is to be immunized after 6-8 months because of the new variants of the virus.

According to her, we can count on protection from the vaccine for over a year and a half.

Prof. Penka Petrova also commented on the issue with the so-called Bulgarian vaccine and explained that there is no way to have such a ready-made preparation, since no company engages in trials.

Regarding the statement of Prof. Andrey Chorbanov that the Bulgarian product will be presented on October 5, she specified: “Prof. Chorbanov, perhaps because he is a politician, did not finish his sentence. He will present the vaccine at the World Congress of Vaccinology. At this forum he will present his idea and how far they have come at the moment. The development of the vaccine is going according to plan - the project is being completed with the Pasteur Institute, and the work with the Research Fund is going well. As a scientific result, a lot has been achieved, but we cannot put a vial of vaccine. There is a prototype, even two prototypes, but they have not been tested on humans, experiments with mice are still going on. "

There will be a development, but a ready vaccine - no, said in the conclusion Prof. Petrova



/BTV