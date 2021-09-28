United States Placed Bulgaria in Highest Travel Risk Category

The United States placed Bulgaria and Norway in the last, fourth category, with a very high risk of travel due to the new coronavirus, informs CNN.

So far, both countries have been in the penultimate, third category.

Fourth category are countries with more than 500 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population in the last 28 days.

Health officials are advising Americans not to travel there. Those who still need to do so are advised to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus first, CNN added.



/BTV