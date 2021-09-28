United States Placed Bulgaria in Highest Travel Risk Category
The United States placed Bulgaria and Norway in the last, fourth category, with a very high risk of travel due to the new coronavirus, informs CNN.
So far, both countries have been in the penultimate, third category.
Fourth category are countries with more than 500 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population in the last 28 days.
Health officials are advising Americans not to travel there. Those who still need to do so are advised to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus first, CNN added.
/BTV
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 22 districts in Bulgaria in the "Red" COVID zone
- » 100% Dominance of "Delta" Variant of COVID-19 in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Prof. Petrova: It is Already Clear that COVID-19 is a Deadly Disease, get Vaccinated!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2536 New Cases, 149 Have Died in Last 24h
- » Assoc.Prof. Kunchev: Lockdown in Bulgaria, When and Where?
- » So Far Ther's No Bulgaria-made Vacccine, Take Ones approved by WHO