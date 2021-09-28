United States Placed Bulgaria in Highest Travel Risk Category

Society » HEALTH | September 28, 2021, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: United States Placed Bulgaria in Highest Travel Risk Category Pixabay

The United States placed Bulgaria and Norway in the last, fourth category, with a very high risk of travel due to the new coronavirus, informs CNN.

So far, both countries have been in the penultimate, third category.

Fourth category are countries with more than 500 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population in the last 28 days.

Health officials are advising Americans not to travel there. Those who still need to do so are advised to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus first, CNN added.

/BTV

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Covid-19., Coronavirus., USA., United States., Bulgaria., travel risk., category., Norway
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria