Politics » DEFENSE | September 28, 2021, Tuesday // 09:46
United States Successfully Tested Hypersonic Weapon DW

The United States has successfully tested hypersonic weapons, Reuters reported.

The agency notes that this is the first time since 2013, at a time when the United States and its global rivals are accelerating the pace at which they are developing hypersonic weapons. Flying at speeds at least five times that of sound (that is, about 6,200 kilometers per hour), these next-generation weapons leave no time for the enemy to react and deprive him of traditional mechanisms for inflicting defeat.

In July, Russia announced that it had made a successful experiment with the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the weapons as a new generation of missile systems that have no analogue in the world.

Yesterday, the Pentagon's weapons development agency announced that it had successfully tested a hypersonic missile manufactured by Raytheon last week. It was launched from a plane seconds before its supersonic turbojet engine, developed by another US company, Northrop Gruman, caught fire.

The US Department of Defense has identified hypersonic weapons and countermeasures technologies as the most important technical priorities for the security of our country, said Wes Kramer, president of the Division's missile and defense technology division. He added that the United States and its allies must be able to deter the use of hypersonic weapons and neutralize them.

