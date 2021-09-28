EU Observer: NATO patrols Kosovo-Serbia Border Amid Escalating Tensions
Politics | September 28, 2021, Tuesday // 09:41
Pristina. NATO forces have increased their patrols on Kosovo's northern border with Serbia, the EU Observer reported. This comes after Serbia deployed armored vehicles near a border checkpoint and ethnic Serbs in Kosovo protested against a Kosovo government decision on car registration numbers. NATO says it is "closely monitoring the situation in Kosovo" and is working "to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities
/Focus
