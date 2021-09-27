Bulgarian Bus, Taxi Drivers, Restaurant Keepers Cancel Protests Scheduled for 28 September

Business | September 27, 2021, Monday // 19:24
The protest of the bus and taxi service companies and restaurateurs, prepared for tomorrow, with which the transport in the regional cities had to be stopped for two hours between 10 and 12 o'clock will not take place. 
The industry has agreed with the government to prepare a new Covid measure for the transport industry as one of the most affected by the pandemic within two weeks, BNR reported./BNR

 

