Serbian Arrmy on High Alert over Kosovo Border Tension

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has put his military on high alert after Kosovan police raided an ethnic Serb-majority area of the breakaway region in violation of a spoken agreement between Belgrade and Pristina.

Vucic has accused Kosovo’s authorities of attempting to “criminalize” and intimidate ethnic Serbs as he vowed to protect them, according to Serbian national broadcaster RTS.

Earlier, Kosovo special police (ROSU) launched a raid in region's north. Gunfire was reportedly heard and armored police vehicles were seen on roads. At least 19 ethnic Serbs and Bosniaks and one Albanian were arrested, Vucic told parliament during a special session.