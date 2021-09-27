President Radev Throws down Gauntlet to Borissov: Run for President, Show Courage

"GERB leader Boyko Borissov should run for president in November," Bulgarian President Rumen Radev told journalists here on Monday.



"It is high time Mr Borissov stopped using his party as a shield and ran for president so as to defend GERB's good name," Radev said, approached for comment on the failure of his major political opponents to name their nominees yet.



"I believe this [Borissov running for president] is a logical outcome after all he has been said and done," Radev added.



In the upcoming presidential elections the Head of State will expect support from every Bulgarian who hopes for a change towards normalcy, democracy, freedom and modernity.



Radev congratulated the caretaker Cabinet on "having begun putting things in order after the chaos created by the former government".



He was apparently referring, tongue in cheek, to GERB's campaign slogan "Order in the Chaos".



"There is still a lot to be done to extricate the energy sector from the dependencies on the oligarchy. This effort is already producing results: the electricity prices in Bulgaria have been among the lowest in Europe for third week in a row because of the caretaker Cabinet's swift and responsible intervention", Radev said.



Asked whether caretaker Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov coordinates the police actions against vote buying with him, Radev said that he does not interfere with ministers' work. However, the head of State hopes that the Interior Ministry and the special services will continue their decisive work and secure the integrity of the forthcoming elections.



Replying to a question, he confirmed that he had met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.



"She asked for an appointment somewhere in early September", the President specified, adding that Georgieva briefed with on global economic trends and the behaviour of inflation and their possible impact on Bulgaria./BTA

