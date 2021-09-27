Assoc.Prof. Kunchev: Lockdown in Bulgaria, When and Where?

Society » HEALTH | September 27, 2021, Monday // 13:16
Bulgaria is in for very serious problems if vaccination rate in the county stays at 20%, said Chief State Health Inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev on bTV.

In his words, lockdown does not necessarily have to be 100% for everything and be introduced everywhere. "It can be introduced in places. If morbidity rate exceds 500 per 100,000,  this will threaten the health system," he added. In his words, there are days when there is a difference in the number of newcases, because people do not go to the doctor on weekends. There's a Latent morbidity. Some people learned that they could buy a test, buy medication, thy do not register ith GPs. This is extremely bad. We can’t monitor their contacts. Assoc Prof.Kunchev commented. aAs regards those who died after being vaccinated, Assoc. Prcof. Kunchev pointed out that there are days when there are none, and there are days when there is an upward trend. "On average it is 2-3%. Usually these are people with many concurrent diseases and very elderly. This cannot be blamed on in the vaccine in any way.

What we're aiming for with vaccines is that there would be no hospital admissions nor many deaths. The fact that some people  may recover at home and have a mild covid with just running temperature doesn't matter," he said.

In his words, although the Delta variant affected some of the younger adults, there is no significant difference in the course of the disease. "But there are people who are hospitalized with a medium-severe condition, on day 3-4 they go into intensive care, doctors have to intubate them," he said.

 

