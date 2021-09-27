So Far Ther's No Bulgaria-made Vacccine, Take Ones approved by WHO

"We are quite far from the creation of a Bulgarian vaccine against coronavirus and we should not wait for it," Prof. Penka Petrova, director of the Institute of Microbiology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, has told BNR. However, the director of the Department of Immunology at the institute and former ITN MP Prof. Andrey Chobanov said that the drug would be presented on October 5.

According to Prof. Penka Petrova, the immunologist would present only "scientific data on in vitro tests for cell lines at the International Congress of Immunology." She adds that there is no real vaccine that can be tested, because a pharmaceutical company has to deal with it. "We'd better rely on those vaccines already approved by the World Health Organization," the professor also said.BNR