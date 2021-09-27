In 2022, Adapted Vaccines against Current Variants of COVID-19 Will be Launched in Bulgaria

In 2022, adapted vaccines according to current variants of the coronavirus are expected to be approved. Currently, the third dose uses vaccines that we have, but a combination is allowed - in the first and second dose of vector vaccine to be given an mRNA vaccine.

This was announced on Bulgaria ON AIR by the director of the Executive Agency for Medicines (BDA) Bogdan Kirilov.

The Expert Council for the Supervision of Immunoprophylaxis has approved the voluntary application of a third dose of coronavirus vaccine to five at-risk populations. It will be done with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, he said.

"The European Medicines Agency is evaluating data from Pfizer / BioNTech for booster dose and data evaluation of immunocompromised individuals - both for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. We expect an opinion on one of these will allow it to be reflected in the product information of both vaccines," said the director of the BDA.

At the moment, 6 million vaccines have been delivered in Bulgaria, the largest share being mRNA vaccines - over 3.7 million from Pfizer. 1.5 million doses were given by the Pfizer vaccine. There are no worries about securing the third dose, it became clear from his words.

"For the excess quantities of vaccines, options are being sought for donation and resale in order to avoid destruction. The whole EU has reached a point where there is an excess of doses. Bulgaria managed to donate vaccines to Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Bangladesh", Kirilov pointed out.

He stressed that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the whole process has been taking place with maximum transparency and information of the population. In Bulgaria, EAL and MH provide all available and objective information, assured the guest in the studio.

"These are medicinal products that have been thoroughly evaluated. The fact that the marketing authorization is conditional is a mechanism that the EC has introduced in order to be able to issue a marketing authorization faster in pandemic conditions. The main advantage of "These vaccines reduce the number of hospitalized, severe cases and deaths. There is a small group of people who do not have an immune response," Kirilov explained.



/OFFNews