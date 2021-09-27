Slight Increase in Quarantined Teachers and Children in Bulgaria

The coronavirus occurs more and more in schools and kindergartens. Minister Nikolay Denkov reported a slight increase in quarantined teachers and children. A total of 211 school classes and groups in kindergartens in the country are under quarantine, it became clear from Denkov's words.

"What is currently emerging is a second plateau, which is a little higher than the situation on September 15. It is very important in the next two weeks how things will develop. The good option is to slightly increase this plateau, but to keep it as a plateau. The bad option is if it goes up sharply. If we keep it as a plateau, it means that the measures work well - we will not change them. If we see a sharper increase, then we will put some additional measures, "said Prof. Nikolay Denkov, Minister of Education and Science.



/BNT