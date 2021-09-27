Bulgarian Health Ministry: Get Vaccinated, Covid Delta Variant Has No Mercy

People who have no contraindications to vaccination and have not been vaccinated should promptly start and complete the recommended COVID-19 vaccination series, especially given the fast spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry here said Saturday, referring to recommendations issued by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).



The completed vaccination series with any of the approved vaccines provides better protection against severe COVID-19 infection and death, including such caused by the Delta variant. The highest level of protection offered by the vaccines is reached after one to two weeks following the administration of the last dose.



The vaccines used in the Bulgarian immunization campaign have successfully passed all three clinical trial phases, the press release said.



The false information about the vaccines circulated among the public undermines trust in the immunization process, the Health Ministry said, stressing that science is categorical that the vaccines are safe and harmless.



The Health Ministry lists reliable sources of information, which include the World Health Organization, the European Commission, EMA, ECDC, the Health Ministry, the Bulgarian Drug Agency, the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. /BTA