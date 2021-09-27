Bulgarian Health Ministry: Get Vaccinated, Covid Delta Variant Has No Mercy

Business | September 27, 2021, Monday // 12:05
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Health Ministry: Get Vaccinated, Covid Delta Variant Has No Mercy pixabay

 People who have no contraindications to vaccination and have not been vaccinated should promptly start and complete the recommended COVID-19 vaccination series, especially given the fast spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry here said Saturday, referring to recommendations issued by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).


The completed vaccination series with any of the approved vaccines provides better protection against severe COVID-19 infection and death, including such caused by the Delta variant. The highest level of protection offered by the vaccines is reached after one to two weeks following the administration of the last dose.

The vaccines used in the Bulgarian immunization campaign have successfully passed all three clinical trial phases, the press release said.

The false information about the vaccines circulated among the public undermines trust in the immunization process, the Health Ministry said, stressing that science is categorical that the vaccines are safe and harmless.

The Health Ministry lists reliable sources of information, which include the World Health Organization, the European Commission, EMA, ECDC, the Health Ministry, the Bulgarian Drug Agency, the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. /BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, covid-19 Delta, vacination
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria