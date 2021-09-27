Powerful Earthquake Rocked Crete, One Man Killed

A man has died from the strong earthquake of 5.8 Richter in Crete.

The victim is one of the three people reported to have been trapped in the church of Profitis Ilias in Arkalochori.

According to the information of protothema.gr, the dome of the church collapsed, as a result of which a person was fatally injured.

Another citizen in the village of Patsideros, who was trapped inside his house, was rescued as he could not open the door due to the damage from the earthquake.

At the same time, nine people who were injured (seven with minor abrasions and two with fractures) have been admitted to hospitals/health centres, while there are no others trapped.

So far the Fire Department has received several calls for damages in buildings in the villages of Roussochoria, Archontiko, and Patsideros. Firefighters are already in the area while the entire state apparatus has been mobilised.