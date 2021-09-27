Bulgaria: Galloping Inflation - What Foods Have Become More Expensive and how Much

Foods prices are skyrocketing and break all records. In the latest news release of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (CFSBT) 37 observed products 26 have become more expensive, 9 are now cheaper and two are unchanged. In doing so, the committee only monitors wholesale prices, which are averaged for the country. Such a prolonged period of continuous wholesale food appreciation has not been reported since spring 2015 (March-May), after which a prolonged weekly downturn has also followed, food market observers say. Now, however, there is another factor - the unexpectedly high electricity prices, which will invariably be calculated in the price of foods continuously. The goods will come out at a higher cost from the factories, suppliers will also add up because of the increased fuel price, and retailers - a little more to cope with the electricity bills at their stores. In one year - the end of September 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, nominally the wholesale price of a bottle of cookingoil has jumped by 99 stotinki, the yellow cheese "Vitosha" - by 80 stn., the frozen chickenby 55 stotinki, the ready cooked smoked sausage - by40 stotinki, and the frankfurtes and cow's brine cheese - by 22 stotinki. (stotinka =0,001of 1BGN)

  •  the prices of fruits and vegetables are also galloping. In a year, greenhouse cucumbers are sold wholesale by 54 stotinki more expensive, and cabbage and peppers - by over 30 stotinki. Carrots, on the other hand, added 27stotinki. A phenomenal appreciation at the end of September this year compared to last year is noticeable in peaches - with 82stotinki on top. There is a downward movement only in tomatoes, but it is symbolic.

 

 

