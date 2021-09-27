Social Democrats win German Parliamentary Elections, ahead of Merkel's Conservatives

Politics » ELECTIONS | September 27, 2021, Monday // 10:37
Bulgaria: Social Democrats win German Parliamentary Elections, ahead of Merkel's Conservatives Pixabay

The German Social Democratic Party (GSDP) won the Bundestag election, ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, the DPA reported, citing data posted on the federal election commission's website after the vote count.

The SDP receives 25.7 percent of the vote, its best result in years.

Merkel's bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), garnered 24.1 percent, its worst result.

The Greens are in third place with 14.8 percent - their best election performance.

The Free Democratic Party received 11.5 per cent, an increase in its support compared to previous elections.

The Alternative for Germany party fell to fifth place with 10.3 percent.

The Left Party received 4.9 percent, declining support.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Social Democrats., german social democratic party., gsdp., Bundestag., election., Angela Merkel., Christian Democratic Union., CDU., Greens., party., Free Democratic Party., alternative for germany., Left Part., parliament
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria