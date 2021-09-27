Social Democrats win German Parliamentary Elections, ahead of Merkel's Conservatives

The German Social Democratic Party (GSDP) won the Bundestag election, ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, the DPA reported, citing data posted on the federal election commission's website after the vote count.

The SDP receives 25.7 percent of the vote, its best result in years.

Merkel's bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), garnered 24.1 percent, its worst result.

The Greens are in third place with 14.8 percent - their best election performance.

The Free Democratic Party received 11.5 per cent, an increase in its support compared to previous elections.

The Alternative for Germany party fell to fifth place with 10.3 percent.

The Left Party received 4.9 percent, declining support.



/Focus