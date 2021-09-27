In Bucharest, as of Today, Masks are Once Again Mandatory in Busy Public Places

Bulgaria: In Bucharest, as of Today, Masks are Once Again Mandatory in Busy Public Places Pixabay

The wearing of a protective mask becomes mandatory today in Bucharest, Romania in busy public places such as markets, marketplaces, public transport stops, retail space, as well as in public transport vehicles and at work, Agence France-Presse reported.

The Bucharest City Emergency Committee met in an emergency meeting yesterday after the incidence in the capital for the last 14 days reached 4.35 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Bucharest officially entered the red scenario (morbidity over 3 per 1,000 inhabitants) on September 25th, which led to the introduction of some restrictions. Indoor restaurants and cafes, as well as gambling halls can operate with 50 percent of their capacity, and bars, clubs and discos - with up to 30 percent. Cinemas, theaters and concert halls can also fill no more than half of their seats. Up to 200 people can attend private events such as weddings, baptisms, etc., up to 150 people can participate in conferences, and up to 100 people can attend rallies and demonstrations.

Access to these places and events requires the presentation of a green certificate certifying vaccination against COVID-19, illness or a negative test. The certificate is also required for children over 12 years old, reminds the Hotnews website.

