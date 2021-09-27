COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 496 New Cases, 40 Dead in Last 24h

492 861 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 496. 42 325 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 6,002 tests were performed, bringing the total to 4,720,651.

Of the medical staff, 14,365 were infected, including 4,076 doctors, 4,846 nurses, 2,433 paramedics and 297 paramedics. 5,078 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 418 are in intensive care units. 430,047 people were cured, of which 540 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 20,489, and 40 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,508,560, and in the past 24 hours 1,513 are the newly registered vaccinated. 11.49% of the cases for the day are vaccinated, and during the 24 hours 10% of those who have been vaccinated (4 people) have died. 165 are newly admitted to hospital, and 8.48% of them have been vaccinated (14 people).



/Focus