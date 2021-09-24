Number of Students Willing to Study Abroad Dwindling - Education Ministry

The Education Ministry said here on Friday that its National Centre for Information and Documentation is authenticating fewer Bulgarian secondary education diplomas for the purpose of studying abroad.

A total of 1,536 high school graduates have received an Apostille certifying the validity of their Bulgarian-issued diploma this year. The number of translated and authenticated high school diplomas in 2020 was 2,210. This figure was 2,823 in 2019.

The gradual decrease in the number of Bulgarian students wishing to pursue their university education abroad can be attributed to the smaller sizes of classes graduating high school, Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry said.

The most desired destinations by Bulgarians wishing to study abroad in 2021 are Germany, Greece and Italy. In 2020, the top three preferred countries were Germany, Greece and the UK/BTA

 

