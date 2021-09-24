Bulgarian Police intercept illegal God Sluicing along the Struma River
Illegal gold sluicing was intercepted during a police inspection along Struma river in the region of Nevestino village near Kyustendil in Western Bulgaria.
A judicial inquiry has been initiated for illegal extraction of natural resources. A backhoe and an improvised sifting installation were used in the process. This is not the first instance of illegal gold extraction in the region.
Geologists and mining specialists say that 1 gram of crude unprocessed gold is obtained by sluicing of 3 cubic metres of sand./BNR
