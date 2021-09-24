Bulgarian Police Intercept Illegal Gold Sluicing along the Struma River

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police Intercept Illegal Gold Sluicing along the Struma River pixabay.com

Illegal gold sluicing was intercepted during a police inspection along Struma river in the region of Nevestino village near Kyustendil in Western Bulgaria.

 A judicial inquiry has been initiated for illegal extraction of natural resources. A backhoe and an improvised sifting installation were used in the process. This is not the first instance of illegal gold extraction in the region.

Geologists and mining specialists say that 1 gram of crude unprocessed gold is obtained by sluicing of 3 cubic metres of sand./BNR

  

